JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 260

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

