JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 205

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.20.

EPOKY traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

