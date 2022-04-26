Julie Wainwright Sells 2,223 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $13,360.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,798,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $90,650.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 154,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,647. The firm has a market cap of $548.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 247,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

