Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,850 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 405,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.