Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.