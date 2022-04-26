K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.21.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
TSE:KNT opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.
About K92 Mining (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
