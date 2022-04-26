KAR Auction Services (KAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $13,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 550,001 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 173,162 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

