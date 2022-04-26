Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

KARO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $31.89 on Monday. Karooooo has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

