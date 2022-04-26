KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

