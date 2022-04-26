Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 13,668 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 13,668 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $249,441.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $293,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Funko stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 405,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,381. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.