Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $779.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on PPRUY. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
PPRUY stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Kering (Get Rating)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
