Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($134.41) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €136.00 ($146.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $153.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

