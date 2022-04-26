KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

KEY stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

