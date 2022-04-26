KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

