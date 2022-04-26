KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $215.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 74,279 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

