Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

KMMPF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KMMPF remained flat at $$16.63 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

