Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kimball International (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.