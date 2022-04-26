Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$250.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KXSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.22.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.39. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

