Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$250.00 at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.92% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.31.

Shares of KXS traded down C$4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$141.31. 29,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,679. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$130.88 and a 1-year high of C$229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -2,610.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.64.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

