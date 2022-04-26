Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Given New SEK 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 220 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNKBF. Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:KNKBF remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of 25.50 and a 1 year high of 46.35.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

