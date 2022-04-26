Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $7.50 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been assigned a $7.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,791. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

