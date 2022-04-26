Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.42. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,450,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,434,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

