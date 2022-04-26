Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.31 ($97.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €56.70 ($60.97) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.16. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.