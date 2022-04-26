Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €90.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.31 ($97.11).

A number of analysts have commented on KGX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €56.70 ($60.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.16. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.