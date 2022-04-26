Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($90.32) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

KGX stock traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €56.70 ($60.97). The company had a trading volume of 204,710 shares. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.16.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

