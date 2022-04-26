KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

