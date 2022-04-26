KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
Shares of KREF stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.
KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
