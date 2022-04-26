KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

