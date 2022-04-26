Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

KNX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 2,627,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,063. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

