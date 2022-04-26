Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE KN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $2,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 98.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $217,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

