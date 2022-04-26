Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

