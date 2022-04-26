Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Lowered to €26.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 156,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

