K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €20.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.02 ($21.53).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €30.50 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.35 ($8.98) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.73 and a 200-day moving average of €19.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.