Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KYMR stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.01.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

