L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
