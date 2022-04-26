L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

