Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

