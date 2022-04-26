Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.69) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.13 ($8.31).

LON LRE opened at GBX 391.80 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 489.50. The firm has a market cap of £956.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.79.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.36), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($551,234.09). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($63,727.71).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

