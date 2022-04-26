Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

