LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($77.42).

LXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LXS opened at €36.84 ($39.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.47 ($35.99) and a fifty-two week high of €65.88 ($70.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.21 and a 200 day moving average of €50.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

