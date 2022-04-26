LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($73.12) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.74) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

