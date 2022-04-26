Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $115.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $605.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

