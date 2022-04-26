Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.