Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

