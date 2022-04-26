LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.65 ($150.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($154.62) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LEG opened at €98.20 ($105.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.51. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

