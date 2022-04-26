LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.65 ($150.16).
A number of analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($154.62) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of LEG opened at €98.20 ($105.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.51. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($105.91).
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
Read More
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.