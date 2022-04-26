LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LZ opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

