Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.100-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.10-$6.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.