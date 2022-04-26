Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
