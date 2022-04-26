Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.