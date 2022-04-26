Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.
Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $11.31 on Tuesday, reaching $227.63. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.25. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
