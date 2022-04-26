Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $11.31 on Tuesday, reaching $227.63. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.25. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

