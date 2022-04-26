Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.56.

Shares of LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average is $288.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

