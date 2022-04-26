Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.
Lennox International stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average is $288.25. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $356.36.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
