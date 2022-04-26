Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $260.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.37. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.