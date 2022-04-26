Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $260.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.50.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
